Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Expands By 51.0%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $187.50.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) EPS for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 58.14%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLT. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

