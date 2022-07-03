Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Decreases By 29.1%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

