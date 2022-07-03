Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 700,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 163,609 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 359,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 120,335 shares during the period. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVM opened at $2.50 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $443.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $41.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

