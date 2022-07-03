Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

COST stock opened at $485.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $396.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

