Simmons Bank Buys 1,542 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

