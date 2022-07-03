Simmons Bank Has $28.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

