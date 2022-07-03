Simmons Bank Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

