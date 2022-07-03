Simmons Bank Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

