Simmons Bank Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 355,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day moving average of $214.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

