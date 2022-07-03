Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
SIXWF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.41.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.