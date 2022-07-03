Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SIXWF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

