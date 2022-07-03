SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.59 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

