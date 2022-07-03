SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

