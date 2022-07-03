SJA Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

