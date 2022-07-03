SKALE Network (SKL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.53 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $159.45 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,227,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

