Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,010,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,683,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

