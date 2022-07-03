SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

