Smoothy Price Tops $0.0117 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $59,688.25 and $204,479.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00162372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.00723774 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00084505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016213 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

