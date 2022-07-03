SOMESING (SSX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.61 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $60.77 million and $9.61 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00164087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00783597 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016335 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

