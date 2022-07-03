SOMESING (SSX) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. SOMESING has a market cap of $61.60 million and approximately $35.07 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00165566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00701908 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00086383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016375 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

