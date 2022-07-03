SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,691,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,690.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.23% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

About SPAR Group (Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.