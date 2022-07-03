SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Provident Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.25. 269,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

