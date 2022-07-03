Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) versus Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cian and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $3.72 million 9.35 -$17.29 million ($0.66) -0.83

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cian and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cian presently has a consensus target price of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -38.59% -146.70% -54.15% Sphere 3D -712.04% -17.77% -15.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sphere 3D beats Cian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Sphere 3D (Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

