Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLNG. TheStreet cut shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SLNG opened at $4.02 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

