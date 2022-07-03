Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Down 39.6% in June

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,400 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 762,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

