Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $114.40 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00163546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00741972 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00086020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,704 coins and its circulating supply is 25,043,412,801 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.