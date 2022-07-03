StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $31.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of STEP opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

