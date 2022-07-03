Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $741,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,468 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000.

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.54. 1,680,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,998. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $26.73.

