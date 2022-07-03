Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $268,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,529. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

