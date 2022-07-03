Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 1.26% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FEMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 90,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.