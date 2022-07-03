Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

GNK traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $18.10. 1,212,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,489. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

