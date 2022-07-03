Sterling Manor Financial LLC Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

