Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STZHF. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. Stelco has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

