Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$12.25

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRLFF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC began coverage on Cardinal Energy in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.64.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

