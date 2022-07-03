Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About Algoma Steel Group (Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.