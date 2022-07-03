Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 3rd (AAMC, AAU, ADXS, AUMN, CRBP, EFOI, ESBA, FONR, HTCKF, LCI)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, July 3rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

