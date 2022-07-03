StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.17 on Thursday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

