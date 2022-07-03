StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

