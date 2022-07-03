StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $59.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

