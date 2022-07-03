StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.93.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.