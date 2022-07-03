StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

