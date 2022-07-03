StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of -1.11. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

