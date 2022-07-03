StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.24. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

