StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Limbach has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $85,727 in the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

