StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Update

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 664,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,052. The stock has a market cap of $407.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.92. StoneMor has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

StoneMor ( NYSE:STON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

