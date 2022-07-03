Strs Ohio Acquires 31,901 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $83,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

