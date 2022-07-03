Strs Ohio Acquires 70,177 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $114,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

