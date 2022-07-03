Strs Ohio Buys 21,329 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AT&T were worth $74,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of T stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

