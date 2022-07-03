Strs Ohio Has $143.63 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,842 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $143,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

AMAT stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

