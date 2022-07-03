Strs Ohio Has $67.61 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $67,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 750.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $252.96 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average is $249.24. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

