Strs Ohio Has $95.26 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $95,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $54.75 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

